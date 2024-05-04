Patrick Wisdom blasts moonshot for 1st home run of season to extend lead over Brewers

Sliding into the designated hitter role for Saturday afternoon's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Patrick Wisdom came up short on an opportunity with the bases loaded in the first inning and seemed to have kept that in mind the rest of the afternoon.

Facing hard-throwing right-hander Thyago Vieira, Patrick Wisdom sat on an offspeed pitch and made the most of a slider left over the plate.

The third home run of the afternoon for the Cubs, Wisdom's blast was his first of 2024 and the 13th homer of his career against the Brewers.

