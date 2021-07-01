Five-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver John Taylor are the latest inductees into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

Willis was one the best linebackers in the NFL during his eight-year career with the 49ers. He racked up seven Pro Bowl appearances, five first-team All-Pro nods and a second-team All-Pro selection during his tenure with the team. Injuries to his feet ultimately led him to retire from the game after the 2014 season.

Willis, the 11th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-Decade team for the 2010s by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Taylor played 10 seasons for the 49ers alongside Jerry Rice. While Rice remains the most prolific receiver in league history, Taylor managed to make two Pro Bowls on his own and earn three Super Bowl rings during his time in San Francisco. He also caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana in Super Bowl XXIII to lift the 49ers to a 20-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor was named to the 1980’s All-Decade team as a punt returner.

Willis and Taylor bring the number of players in the 49ers Hall of Fame to 31.

Patrick Willis, John Taylor named to 49ers Hall of Fame originally appeared on Pro Football Talk