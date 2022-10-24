Patrick Willis diagnoses 49ers' defensive struggles against Chiefs

Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped.

In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.

"It just looked like, from what little I got to see, they had a lot of explosive plays," Willis said on "49ers Postgame Live" with Carlos Ramirez, Donte Whitner and Rod Brooks. "I feel like, if you want to be a great defense, you can't allow that many big plays and today, they allowed a lot of them."

On Sunday, Mahomes completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 423 yards and threw three touchdown passes. As a whole, the 49ers' defense gave up six touchdowns, and the Chiefs' 44 points are the most San Francisco has allowed at Levi's Stadium.

Considering just how overmatched the usually staunch 49ers defense looked against a team with Super Bowl aspirations, Whitner asked Willis if the defense they were a part of a decade ago could put up a performance like that.

"You know, to be honest with you, no, I don't think so because just knowing the guys that we had, we were all about the awareness of sending the edge, bringing everything back to the defense," Willis replied to Whitner.

"Yeah, nah."

For his part, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 25 of 37 pass attempts with two touchdowns in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Newly-acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey had eight carries for 38 yards in his debut.

The 49ers' defense will look to get back on track against the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) in Week 8 before San Francisco's bye week.

