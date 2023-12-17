Patrick Williams slams it home

The Pistons haven’t won in a month now, and they lost by 19 points Monday night to the lowly Washington Wizards.
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes weren't happy after Sunday's game.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
Follow UFC 296, featuring two world title fights and a stacked undercard, right here on Yahoo Sports.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
The Huskies are having another injury-riddled season.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Fantasy Football analyst Dalton Del Don advises how to attack the Week 15 Sunday daily fantasy slate.
Here's the Worry-O-Meter and how to rate the level of concern for the Super Bowl chances of Kansas City, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Miami.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
The NFL commissioner not only supported the infamous offsides call against Kansas City, he said he's "incredibly proud" of officials overall.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.