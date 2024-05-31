Will Patrick Williams re-sign with the Chicago Bulls in free agency?

The Chicago Bulls have a bunch of big choices to make in free agency this year. Chief among them is what to do with DeMar DeRozan, but Patrick Williams is a restricted free agent. Will he be back? Aaron Kellerstrass of Pippen Ain’t Easy believes there is a 55% chance Williams will be back in Chicago next year.

“This might be the toughest one on the list, as they can’t overpay to keep Williams, but don’t want to lose a 22-year-old wing player with upside for nothing,” Kellerstrass wrote. “The Bulls will have to extend the qualifying offer ($13 million) to make Williams a restricted free agent, and even that is a risk, as he might just accept it.

“There are also teams with cap space like the Pistons who might try to pry Williams away by making him an offer the Bulls don’t want to match. This one is in Chicago’s control, as they can match any offer, but how high do they really want to go for a guy who has yet to live up to his potential? A deal in the 4 years/$50 million range might be the minimum it will take for him to stay in Chicago.”

Losing Williams for nothing would be ugly for the Bulls.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire