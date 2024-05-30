Patrick Williams floated as dream free agency target for Raptors

The Chicago Bulls have a few different things to focus on this summer. DeMar DeRozan’s free agency is the most obvious, but Patrick Williams is also going to be a restricted free agent. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report sees him as a potential dream free agency target for the Toronto Raptors.

“The Toronto Raptors’ plan to get younger around Scottie Barnes and add more shooting should continue this summer,” Swartz wrote. “Patrick Williams would be an intriguing target to pursue. The 22-year-old hasn’t blossomed as expected during his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, yet he has always been a talented three-point shooter. Williams has a career 41.0 percent mark from three across 213 regular-season games.

“Since Williams is able to play and defend either forward position, putting him next to Barnes in the frontcourt would give Toronto a big, versatile combination years away from their respective primes. Toronto would need to make Williams a sizable offer for Chicago not to match an offer sheet in restricted free agency, or the two sides could agree to a sign-and-trade.”

Should the Bulls re-sign Williams? Or does it all depend on the price?

