Patrick Williams with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Patrick Williams (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/22/2021
Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/22/2021
Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris reveals he had a bone bruise and he is feeling a bit better.
The Pelicans defeated the Magic, 135-100. Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 29 points and six assists for the Pelicans, while Zion Williamson added 23 points (9-12 FG) and seven rebounds in 23 minutes of play. Mo Bamba tallied 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for the Magic in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 26-33 on the season, while the Magic fall to 18-41.
Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/22/2021
The Celtics defeated the Suns, 99-86. Kemba Walker led the way for the Celtics with a season-high tying 32 points, along with four rebounds and four assists, while Jayson Tatum added 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the victory. Chris Paul tallied a team-high 22 points, along with eight rebounds and eight assists for the Suns in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 32-27 on the season, while the Suns fall to 42-17.
Houston had made the playoffs in eight straight years. With the Rockets eliminated, Portland and Toronto now own the NBA's longest streak.
UiPath's shares surged 23.2% in their New York Stock Exchange debut, underscoring investors' appetite for high-growth tech stocks. ARK Invest's data showed the firm's exchange traded funds bought a total of about 2.7 million shares, about a third of the day's traded volume. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Innovation ETF also bought a total of 247,717 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc, which went public last week.
Alex Smith wasn't happy with how Washington handled his improbable return.
How did this not go in?
The BMF champ's combat sports journey began with backyard brawls hosted by Kimbo Slice.
Usman, who has won 17 fights in a row and 13 in a row in the UFC, is fighting to take any excuses from Masvidal.
With 13 assists on Monday night, Chris Paul moved past Magic Johnson into fifth on the NBA's all-time assists list
The CC Sabathia collection follows last summer's announcement that Sabathia would serve as creative director for Roots of Fight.
DALLAS (AP) Anthony Davis was rusty in the return from the longest absence of the eight-time All-Star's NBA career, scoring four points while missing eight of 10 shots in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers star missed the previous 30 games with right calf and heel issues before starting the first of LA's two consecutive games against the Mavericks on Thursday night. Coach Frank Vogel said the plan was to play Davis about 15 minutes, all in the first half.
The Knicks are having a fun, surprising season.
Amateur golfer Tony Romo is playing with the pros at the Veritex Bank Championship.
On Saturday, Masvidal will get a second crack at Usman and his welterweight title, when they rematch in the main event of UFC 261 before a sold-out crowd in Jacksonville, Florida.
The offer would have made Stevens the highest-paid coach in college basketball.
Dave Gettleman has overseen eight NFL drafts as a GM. He has never traded back.
When UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says his second fight with Jorge Masvidal isn't personal, he sounds almost believable. Almost.