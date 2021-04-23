Patrick Williams with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) Anthony Davis was rusty in the return from the longest absence of the eight-time All-Star's NBA career, scoring four points while missing eight of 10 shots in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers star missed the previous 30 games with right calf and heel issues before starting the first of LA's two consecutive games against the Mavericks on Thursday night. Coach Frank Vogel said the plan was to play Davis about 15 minutes, all in the first half.