Patrick Surtain wishes he had gotten opportunity to intercept Tom Brady

The events that occurred this week have made it one to remember for NFL fans. The Denver Broncos landed the most coveted coach on the coaching carousel in Sean Payton, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called it quits for good.

Brady played quarterback in the NFL for 20 years, winning seven Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards. Due to his age, younger players have revered playing and competing against Brady. Denver’s very own Patrick Surtain is one of those players, congratulating Brady on retirement but also stating how he wished he could have intercepted a pass for keeps.

🐐🐐 wish I could’ve gotten one off of ya lol ! https://t.co/zpS7oTQrY3 — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) February 1, 2023

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson also congratulated Brady on an accomplished career via Twitter.

Congrats Tom. 👑

Salute to the Greatest. 🐐 #12 https://t.co/3l1ZxzdIoQ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2023

Denver didn’t get to play Tampa Bay during Surtain’s two seasons with the franchise. Still, if the scheduling allowed this year, a matchup between the young cornerback and the veteran quarterback would have been entertaining. However, Brady has elected to ride off into the sunset. Congratulations to Brady on a successful career.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire