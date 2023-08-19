Patrick Surtain vs. Ron Dugans? Who wins in a matchup between FSU coaches? | The NoleBook

Patrick Surtain vs. Ron Dugans?

It’s a matchup college football fans and NFL fans would have paid good money to see in both players’ primes.

Dugans, 46, is now the Florida State wide receivers coach, while Surtain, 47, is the defensive backs coach.

Surtain played at Southern Mississippi for college before an NFL career with the Miami Dolphins (1998-04) and finishing his career with the Kansas City Chiefs (2005-08).

Dugans was a star at FSU and won a BCS Championship in 1999 under legendary coach Bobby Bowden. He played two years in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals (2000-02).

Now with both on the Seminoles coaching staff under Mike Norvell, Dugans was asked what would it take for the two to line up against one another.

“Just line it up, baby,” Dugans said following Saturday’s practice. “But it has to be in the red zone. Either a fade or a slant, that’s it. That’s all I got.”

When asked if people should put money on him, Dugans responded, ‘Hell yeah.’

Keon Coleman standing out, Johnny Wilson improving

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson decided to forgo an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft and return to FSU following a breakout first season.

Wilson finished 2022 with 43 catches for 897 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 20.9 yards per catch, catching 22 balls from quarterback Jordan Travis which resulted in 20 yards or more.

His focus has been on improvement this spring and fall. Dugans is happy with the progress he’s seen.

“He’s a better route runner now,” Dugans said. “At times, he’s better catching the football. He’ll have his moments. He’s done a really good job of transitioning in and out of his breaks. He’s helping some of the younger guys.

“He’s made some big-time plays for us this camp. He has to work to continue to be consistent.”

Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman could end up being the biggest transfer portal addition for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff.

He caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Spartans.

Coleman is making a good impression early.

“He’s come in and been acting like a pro,” Dugans said. “I’ve been pleased with him the way he handled the transition to come into Florida State. He’s been himself, soaking everything in, asking questions. He’s a quick learner. He’s been very good for that room.

“He’s displayed some very good things out on the football field as a pass catcher, route runner and blocking on the perimeter. He’s also been vocal helping the young guys.”

Here are observations by the Democrat writers in attendance at the practice.

Observations from FSU's 14th fall camp practice

Head coach Mike Norvell called in the offense after 7-on-air. He's visibly frustrated with the offense.

Ryan Fitzgerald is good from 34 yards and 46 yards against the air.

Who returned during punt return drill: Trey Benson (3), Winston Wright (1), Destyn Hill (1), Samuel Singleton Jr. (1).

Ryan Fitzgerald is good from 32 yards and 43 yards.

Tyler Keltner is good from 32 yards and 43 yards.

Shyheim Brown records a pass breakup on a pass from Jordan Travis to Johnny Wilson to start 7-on-7. This is honestly good to see as the defense is pushing these two to the limit.

AJ Duffy hits Carson Pielock on the rout but he can’t control it. Duffy needs some stronger practices if he wants a horse in this backup race.

Jordan Travis with a good placement pass to Johnny Wilson but it’s dropped following pressure from Renardo Green. Again, really good that the DBs are pushing this pair

Defense forces Jordan Travis into back-to-back QB keeps during 7-on-7.

Tate Rodemaker hits Jeremiah Giedrys for the first down but again these receivers aren’t getting any movement after the initial catch. Defense is all over them.

Jordan Travis went 1-3 early on during situational drills pushing for the touchdown from the 25-ish. He eventually hit Kyle Morlock on the final one. He overthrew the first time and the receiver dropped the second time while in the end zone.

Tate Rodemaker shut down twice on red zone drills.

Fitzgerald hits from 22 yards and Keltner hits from the same distance. The competition is air tight between these two.

