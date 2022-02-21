Patrick Surtain Sr. joins Dolphins’ coaching staff

Patrick Surtain Sr., the father of Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, will join the Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff as an assistant coach, according to a report from Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 (via Dolphins Wire).

Surtain, 45, will presumably be the team’s assistant defensive backs coach. He spent the first seven years of his career in Miami after being selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 1998 NFL draft out of Southern Miss.

The elder Surtain was a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro during his 11-year career, totaling 37 interceptions and 105 pass breakups. Surtain has been a head football coach at the high school level since 2016.

Surtain’s son was selected by the Broncos in the first round of last year’s NFL draft out of Alabama. The younger Surtain earned Pro Bowl first-alternate honors as a rookie in 2021 after breaking up 14 passes and totaling four interceptions, including a 70-yard pick-six.

Miami is not on Denver’s list of opponents in 2022, but the Broncos are scheduled to face the Dolphins on the road in 2023.

