Patrick Surtain II's Alabama pro day highlights
Watch highlights from Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain II's pro day workout. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Josh Gordon had his conditional reinstatement to the NFL rescinded in January and says he's training toward a comeback attempt.
Farley was an all-ACC performer before opting out in 2020. Now this back procedure clouds the medical evaluation for the potential first-rounder.
Nose tackle D.J. Jones is back with the 49ers, and he considers that a dream come true.
As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.
The Eagles desperately need to upgrade the cornerback position, and an interesting option just hit the market - if they can afford him. By Reuben Frank
Fans will be back at the draft this year. But there still will be COVID-related restrictions in place for the mostly outdoor event.
The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.
Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.
Holland’s mental state was not where it needed to be for him to win a fight against one of the best fighters in his division.
UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.
The No. 1 seed Wolverines lost second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers to foot injury during Big Ten Tournament.
With two belts in his possession, every next fight is the biggest one of his career for Patricio Freire.
In Mel Kiper Jr.'s new NFL mock draft, he has Detroit Lions nabbing Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith as the top target for QB Jared Goff.
Kyle Lowry turns 35 on the day of this year's NBA trade deadline, and it sounds like he'll be getting a pretty good birthday gift. By Adam Hermann
The Giants' signings of Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson could alter what they plan to do in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Walker averaged over 100 tackles per season as a 3-year starter for the Colts
Could you imagine the Minnesota Vikings actually doing this in the 2021 NFL draft?
The NFL hasn’t said much, the Texans haven’t said much, Deshaun Watson hasn’t said much. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said more than anyone connected to Watson has said about his current legal issues. “We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on,” Swinney said after a [more]
The New York Giants have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.