The Broncos won’t have to play without cornerback Patrick Surtain II or wide receiver Tim Patrick as they try for their third straight win.

Surtain and Patrick were both listed as questionable with knee injuries on Friday, but both players are active for their home date with the Eagles.

Left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Bobby Massie were both ruled out during the week. Running back Mike Boone, defensive tackle, McTelvin Agim, cornerback Essang Bassey, cornerback Mac McCain, and safety Jamar Johnson are also inactive on Sunday.

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat and tackle Andre Dillard are active after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Reid Sinnett, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., cornerback Tay Gowan, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, and defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu are inactive.

Patrick Surtain II, Tim Patrick active for Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk