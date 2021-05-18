Patrick Surtain II signs rookie deal with the Broncos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clint Lamb
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Denver Broncos selected Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft because they believe he can be one of the best defensive backs in the league.

The next step was getting the former Alabama cornerback signed to his rookie deal, which they finalized on Tuesday afternoon. First off, Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network was the first to break the news of Surtain signing a four-year deal with his new team.

Soon after, the Broncos tweeted out a video from Surtain talking about his new deal. Needless to say, he is ready to get to work. Rookie minicamp is a small preview, but we’ve still got some time before the real thing gets underway.

As for the financial terms, Broncos beat writer Mike Klis has got us covered. Like previously mentioned, Surtain’s deal is for four years — with a fifth year option. It’s worth almost $21 million with over $12.5 million of it guaranteed.

Another former Tide standout making the big bucks in the NFL. Good for Surtain, good for Denver and good for Alabama. It’s a win-win-win — well, except for opposing quarterbacks this upcoming season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Surtain II agrees to terms with Broncos

    The Broncos have agreed to terms on a contract with their top pick in the 2021 draft. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have reached an agreement with cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Surtain was the ninth overall pick this year. Four of the Broncos’ 10 picks remain unsigned. Surtain had 116 tackles, six [more]

  • Drake Still Number One on Artists 500 as J. Cole Cracks Top 10

    P!nk hits new peak and Isaiah Rashad debuts on the chart

  • WATCH: Former Texas S Caden Sterns with the Denver Broncos at rookie minicamp

    Watch rookie defensive back Caden Sterns during the Denver Broncos rookie mini camp.

  • Darius Leonard on contract extension: ‘Hopefully we get everything settled’

    The Maniac addresses his upcoming extension.

  • By the Numbers: Blazers vs. Nuggets comparison, advantages

    Statistical preview breakdown of Blazers vs. Nuggets

  • AbbVie Inflated Prices For Two Major Drugs, Engaged In Anticompetitive Practices, House Oversight Report Says

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) significantly inflated prices over the past two decades for patients in the U.S. who take the drugs Humira and Imbruvica, a report released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee found. The committee concluded that the price increases led to billions of dollars in corporate revenue and hefty bonuses for company executives. “AbbVie pursued a variety of tactics to increase drug sales while raising prices for Americans, including exploiting the patent system to extend its market monopoly, abusing orphan drug protections to further block competition, and engaging in anticompetitive pricing practices,” the report states. The report comes after the panel reviewed more than 170,000 internal data, documents, and communications related to the medications over the last 18 years. Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., issued a subpoena for the documents last year because the company refused to cooperate with a previous request for the materials. A representative for AbbVie did not respond to a request for comment. Humira, a rheumatoid arthritis treatment, was released in 2003 when the company was Abbott Laboratories. AbbVie has since raised the cost frequently, and by more than 470%, with an annual supply now costing about $77,000, the report said. In 2020 alone, AbbVie reported billion in U.S. net revenue for Humira. AbbVie faces no current competition in the U.S. from biosimilar versions of Humira, even though six biosimilars have received FDA approval. Meanwhile, AbbVie, in conjunction with Janssen Biotech, has increased the price of Imbruvica, a drug used to treat mantle cell lymphoma and other cancers, by 82% since it launched in 2013. In 2013, the drug was priced at $99,776 annually. Today, it’s priced at $181,529. Experts estimate that by 2026, Imbruvica will be the fourth best-selling drug in the U.S. Today’s full committee hybrid hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez and experts on pricing practices for Humira and Imbruvica has begun at 10:00 a.m. ET. Price Action: ABBV shares closed up 0.27% at $117.21 on Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSoliton Stock Rallies After .60/Share Buyout From AbbVie© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings: Learning From The Past

    Michigan is well into summer mode and conditioning in preparation for the season. Here are several thoughts ...

  • Red Sox Fan Makes Greatest Multitasking Bat Catch In Fenway History

    Dude kept the cell phone conversation going and hauled in a dangerous flying object at the same time.

  • Amelia Hamlin Recreates Mom Lisa Rinna’s Memorable Looks in New Photoshoot

    Amelia Hamlin pays tribute to her mom, Lisa Rinna, in a new photoshoot for ‘PAPER’ magazine. The 19-year-old model went through Rinna’s fashion archives in their family garage, and rocks memorable haircuts and dresses designed by Gucci, Alaia, Herve Leger and even Rinna’s original Vera Wang wedding gown.

  • Watch: Tua Tagovailoa moving extremely well in workout video

    Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked fantastic going through a recent footwork drill that was posted on Twitter.

  • Chris Hemsworth Shares Photo from THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Set

    Phase 4 of the MCU will bring us Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor movie. Here's everything we know about the production so far. The post Chris Hemsworth Shares Photo from THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Set appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

    A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera will feature photos and testimony about the stab wounds 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts suffered after going for a run. “We’re going to talk about the violent death of a young girl, Mollie Tibbetts,” said Brown, an assistant Iowa attorney general, said during jury selection at an events center in Davenport, where lawyers began working to whittle down a 183-person pool to 12 jurors and three alternates.

  • Crack could keep Memphis bridge shuttered for ‘several months easily,’ officials say

    The bridge’s closure has sparked concerns about commerce delays.

  • NBA playoffs: First-round series odds ahead of Play-In Tournament

    Here are the odds for the first-round series in the NBA playoffs ahead of the Play-In Tournament.

  • Contract details of Tutu Atwell’s rookie deal with Rams

    Tutu Atwell's four-year contract comes with a $1.657 million signing bonus.

  • Broncos' Courtland Sutton expects to be ready for camp

    Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton feels he'll be ready to participate at the start of training camp. Sutton, 25, is working his way back from a torn ACL sustained in the Broncos' 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of last season. Sutton recorded 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns during his Pro Bowl season in 2019.

  • Andre Drummond trolling Steph Curry's 'lock in' before Warriors-Lakers?

    Andre Drummond had an interesting Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

  • WNBA Power Rankings: Are the Dallas Wings for real?

    Opening weekend delivered both preseason validations and early questions. The post WNBA Power Rankings: Are the Dallas Wings for real? appeared first on Just Women's Sports.

  • NBA Rookie Power Rankings 5.0 - Who wins Rookie of the Year?

    Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek provides her final list for the top-five rookies of the season.

  • CBS Sports’ early 2022 NFL mock draft has five Ohio State players included in first round

    There are a whopping five Ohio State players in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft appearing in the first round. Here's who they are.