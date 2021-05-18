Patrick Surtain II signs rookie deal with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos selected Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft because they believe he can be one of the best defensive backs in the league.

The next step was getting the former Alabama cornerback signed to his rookie deal, which they finalized on Tuesday afternoon. First off, Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network was the first to break the news of Surtain signing a four-year deal with his new team.

The #Broncos have agreed to terms with first-round CB Patrick Surtain II, source said, on his standard four-year rookie deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2021

Soon after, the Broncos tweeted out a video from Surtain talking about his new deal. Needless to say, he is ready to get to work. Rookie minicamp is a small preview, but we’ve still got some time before the real thing gets underway.

As for the financial terms, Broncos beat writer Mike Klis has got us covered. Like previously mentioned, Surtain’s deal is for four years — with a fifth year option. It’s worth almost $21 million with over $12.5 million of it guaranteed.

Total value of Surtain 4-year contract is $20,962,802, most of which the No. 9 overall pick gets in a $12.61 million signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year club option that is to be dealt with after the 2023 season. #9sports https://t.co/a6dybPMgI8 — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 18, 2021

Another former Tide standout making the big bucks in the NFL. Good for Surtain, good for Denver and good for Alabama. It’s a win-win-win — well, except for opposing quarterbacks this upcoming season.

