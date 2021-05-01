What are Patrick Surtain II’s odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially begun, and as you might have expected, offensive players -- particularly quarterbacks -- took hold of the first few selections in the draft. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was picked No. 1 overall, and Zach Wilson (BYU) and Trey Lance (North Dakota State) followed behind.

While teams made it clear that they needed offensive reinforcement, the defensive positions also made a mark in this year’s draft. Jaycee Horn -- a cornerback from South Carolina -- was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick, and Patrick Surtain II from Alabama was the second cornerback off the board at No. 9 to the Denver Broncos.

The 2021 NFL Draft’s first round produced 14 defensive players, reminiscent of the 14 defensive players drafted in the first 32 picks of 2020.

As the draft comes to its conclusion this weekend, which players should you keep an eye on to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Who won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020?

Washington defensive end Chase Young was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year after a masterful performance in 2020. The 2020 second overall pick completed one of the best rookie seasons in Washington Football history. Young appeared in 15 games in his rookie season and finished the year with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits. Though a rookie, Young led Washington’s defensive team with poise and maturity.

Who is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year this season?

Only three linebackers have been named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the year in the past 10 years, and Micah Parsons could be the fourth. If he does win, Parsons would become the first Dallas Cowboy to ever take home the award.

Parsons is out to a strong lead as the +350 favorite in the opening odds to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Following Parsons on the lists of favorites is Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who didn’t hear his name called until the Cleveland Browns took him at No. 52 on Friday night, and Surtain II.

Here is a look at the current odds to win 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to our partner PointsBet.

Micah Parsons +350

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +700

Patrick Surtain II +800

Kwity Paye +1200

Jaelan Phillips +1200

Caleb Farley +1200

Zaven Collins +1200

Jaycee Horn +1200

Azeez Ojulari +1500

Jamin Davis +1500

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard +1500

Nick Bolton +2000

Greg Newsome II +2000

Gregory Rousseau +2500

Ronnie Perkins +2500

Jabril Cox +2500

Asante Samuel Jr. +2500

