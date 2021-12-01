Patrick Surtain II named AFC defensive player of the week

Broncos first-round pick Patrick Surtain II came up with a pair of big plays in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

The Chargers were down seven points and had the ball inside the Broncos’ 25-yard-line when quarterback Justin Herbert tried a pass to tight end Jared Cook in the end zone. Surtain cut in front of Cook and picked the ball off for a touchback.

Denver would drive for a touchdown on the ensuing possession and Surtain struck again after the Chargers drove the ball back into Broncos territory. He returned this one 70 yards for a touchdown and the Broncos would cruise to a 28-13 win from there.

Surtain was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the first time he’s received that honor and the Broncos hope more will be coming for a player they see as a foundational piece of their future.

