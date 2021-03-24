Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II turned in an impressive workout on Tuesday at Alabama’s Pro Day.

Surtain measured in at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, broad jumped 10 feet, 11 inches, vertical jumped 39 inches, and totaled 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The son of a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Surtain II may be even more impressive athletically than his father.

Surtain was a three-year starter at Alabama and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Patrick Surtain II impresses at Alabama Pro Day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk