Alabama started the NFL draft in style Thursday night as it tied Miami’s record of six first-round selections set in 2004. Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith became Alabama’s second straight first-round duo at receiver as they went to Miami and Philadelphia respectively. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II will look to lock down Denver’s secondary, while Mac Jones will aim to take over the quarterback position from a pair of former Auburn players in New England.