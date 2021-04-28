Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II will be the first defensive player drafted, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Surtain is a -145 favorite to be the first defensive player drafted, via the odds at MGM. He was previously listed at +180 to be the first defensive player drafted, but the betting markets have shifted that number more toward Surtain.

In PFT’s mock draft, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is the first defensive player off the board, with Surtain going next.

South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye are among the other players who could conceivably be the first defensive players off the board.

Patrick Surtain II the betting favorite to be first defensive player drafted originally appeared on Pro Football Talk