Patrick Surtain II agrees to terms with Broncos

The Broncos have agreed to terms on a contract with their top pick in the 2021 draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have reached an agreement with cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Surtain was the ninth overall pick this year.

Four of the Broncos’ 10 picks remain unsigned.

Surtain had 116 tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown in 40 games at Alabama. His father Patrick spent 11 seasons in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 1998 draft.

The Broncos also added Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, and seventh-rounder Kary Vincent to the cornerback group this offseason.

