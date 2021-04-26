Patrick Roy hires agent to help facilitate NHL return

One of the bigger personalities in the game is looking for an avenue back in.

PBI Sports confirmed Monday that it has been hired to represent legendary Hall of Fame netminder and ex-NHL Colorado Avalanche coach Patrick Roy, who is looking to return to the game at its highest level in either a coaching or management role.

Proud day for @pbisports in announcing that we are now representing @NHL HOF'r Patrick Roy with NHL coaching and management opportunities. Welcome to the group, Patrick! — PBI Sports / Neil Glasberg (@pbisports) April 26, 2021

Roy has returned as coach and general manager of the idle Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League since leaving the Avalanche after three seasons back in 2016.

He coached the Remparts for eight seasons before making the leap to the NHL.

Roy cited a lack of control over personnel decisions and contrasting philosophies with GM Joe Sakic when he made his exit from Colorado with one season remaining on his deal at the time, and it seems he still prioritizes say in roster matters, having opened himself up for either a coaching or executive role.

Immediately, the news has piqued the interest of Montreal Canadiens fans pondering the club's direction amid a tumultuous season. General manager Marc Bergevin, who has one season remaining on his current deal, has been almost desperately working to improve his club, and in many ways perhaps not to the desired result.

Included in his flurry of actionable decisions, Bergevin replaced coach Claude Julien with Dominique Ducharme, who has managed just 11 wins from 27 games to begin, what is for now, just an interim stay.

Of course, Roy has not been formally associated with the Canadiens — aside from having his No. 33 retired — since one of the most famous coach-player feuds in hockey history, which resulted in the Hall of Fame netminder's trade to the Avalanche in 1995.

While the timing is impeccable given Montreal's apparent interest in coughing up the No. 4 seed in the North Division, Roy doesn't seem to be announcing his intentions with a high-profile role in Montreal in mind.

Neil Glasberg, who will lead the representation at PBI Sports, expects multiple teams to be looking for either coaching or management help this offseason.

There isn't a whole lot of evidence to suggest that Roy can be a difference maker at the NHL level — either in a coaching or executive position. He did lead the Avalanche to a division title in his first season at the helm, but it seemed regression hit hard — and accurately — in a first-round postseason exit, and as well in his next two seasons in charge.

It was bad enough to motivate Sakic to start from scratch and embark on a rebuild — something Roy was presumably uninterested in, resulting in his decision to walk away.

Still, whether it's in Montreal or not, the expectation should be that Roy finds work at the NHL level.

Now that he's officially on the job hunt.

