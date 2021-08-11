Patrick Robinson thanks the fans, says goodbye to the NFL in retirement

Patrick Robinson has had his fill of football. After 11 years and 131 games played (including 8 playoff games) with a Super Bowl ring to his credit, the former New Orleans Saints first round pick called it a career. And he took time to express his appreciation for everyone who got him in here in a message from his official Instagram account.

Soon to turn 34, Robinson has his spot in Saints history as the 32nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft — a selection New Orleans earned following its first Super Bowl victory. He’s going out on his own terms and in good health. Here’s to a happy retirement for him.

While it remains to be seen how the Saints will move on in his absence, they’ve been hard at work in reinforcing the secondary. Trade talks have been ongoing for months with other teams, and a deluge of free agent tryouts have cycled through New Orleans early in training camp. Hopefully they find what they’re looking for sooner rather than later.