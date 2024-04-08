Patrick Reusse on Twins struggles, that foul call and the Wolves

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Women's basketball again took center stage, with South Carolina capping an undefeated season by outlasting Iowa and Caitlin Clark in Sunday's NCAA title game. Iowa advanced after a controversial offensive foul helped it defeat UConn in the semifinals. On the men's side, Purdue and UConn will offer a contrast in styles in Monday's title game.

Reusse and Rand also get into the Twins, whose early offensive struggles are a bad sign for a team that will need a more balanced approach to be successful this season.

And the Wolves won a key game out west against the Lakers, keeping alive their chances of being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

