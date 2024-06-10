Patrick Reusse on when a Minnesota team might win a championship

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, but they start with a special topic of sorts: Reusse wrote recently about which of the Wolves, Twins, Wild and Vikings are most (or more aptly least) likely to win a championship before 2030, which proved to be a great jumping off point to talk about all four teams and leagues.

Plus they get into the Twins snapping their five-game losing streak, Natalie Darwitz's departure from PWHL Minnesota and how Reusse never expected Caitlin Clark to be on the Olympic team in the first place.

