Patrick Reed throws golf tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after Dubai snub

Patrick Reed has reportedly thrown a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war rumbles on.

The Irish Independent are reporting that the incident occurred at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, where both players are competing in the DP World Tour event, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which starts later this week.

American Reed is one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.

That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently available for LIV tournaments, although an arbitration case is currently ongoing to decide whether the Tour has the right to suspend the rebels.

In Dubai this week, Reed is said to have saluted McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond without incident before approaching the Northern Irishman, who was on his haunches at the time, looking at the ground.

Reed stood near McIlroy for few seconds with the intention of saying hello, to no response, before saluting him but again getting no acknowledgement from McIlroy. At that point, Reed gave up and walked away but not before pulling a tee from his pocket and throwing it in McIlroy’s direction in disgust.

The incident was apparently the talk of the practice range and comes on the heels of tension during last year’s golfing calendar, when Reed hit out at McIlroy - who had spoken strongly against the rebels and their participation in Tour events.

McIlroy felt LIV golfers should not have been allowed to compete in last September’s BMW PGA Championship and mocked LIV’s shortened format, saying at the time: “They shouldn’t be here, but again that’s just my opinion. But we are all going to tee it up on the first tee and we are all going to go play 72 holes, which is a novelty for them at this point, and then we’ll go from there.”

Reed responded in an interview with The Times as he lambasted McIlroy and PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel, who had backed the Brit’s comments.

“I feel like [Rory] making those types of comments is insulting,” Reed said. “Let’s be honest, I’ve [played the DP World Tour] more consistently than some of the Europeans on the PGA Tour, so for them to take shots at other guys, especially Billy and Rory taking shots at the LIV guys saying they shouldn’t be here.”