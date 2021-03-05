Patrick Reed among those who missed the cut at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Steve DiMeglio
·2 min read
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Bay Hill’s sun-splashed stage, the curtain was drawn on some of the game’s biggest names after Friday’s second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

While Corey Conners set the pace at 9 under following his 3-under-par 69, among those missing the cut of 2 over were major champions Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowly.

Other major winners heading home were Francesco Molinari, who won Arnie’s annual bash in 2019, Graeme McDowell and Charl Schwartzel.

Seventy-three players made the cut and the tournament still boasts stars in contention, including Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth.

But here are players getting an extra two days of rest before next weeks Players Championship, the PGA Tour flagship event.

Patrick Reed, +3

Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 5, 2021 in Orlando. (Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

World No. 9 and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, who earlier in the year won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, shot 73-74. Reed uncharacteristically made nine bogeys in his two days of work.

Henrik Stenson, +4

Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 4, 2021 in Orlando. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former Open championship winner Henrik Stenson missed a weekend tee time with rounds of 73-75. Stenson made five bogeys in each round in missing his third consecutive cut worldwide. Since winning the 2019 Hero World Challenge, he’s missed nine cuts in 17 starts.

Shane Lowry, +5

Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 5, 2021 in Orlando. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Reigning Open Championship winner Shane Lowry’s putting woes continued as he shot 75-74. He made only four bogeys in his two rounds. He hasn’t had a top-10 in his last 15 starts.

