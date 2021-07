Reuters

Gareth Southgate famously tried to deal with the embarrassment of missing a crucial penalty at Euro 96 by doing a pizza commercial with a bag over his head, but it appears he did not learn too many shootout lessons in the intervening 25 years. With his side locked at 1-1 against Italy after 120 minutes of the Euro 2020 final, the game was decided from the penalty spot and three of Southgate's players missed to gift the title to the Italians. Both took kicks in the shootout, with Rashford hitting the post and Sancho's penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.