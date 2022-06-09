Patrick Queen wants to “stay on the field all the time” in 2022

Linebacker Patrick Queen has started every game the Ravens have played since they drafted him 28th overall in 2020, so there’s no doubt that he’s found himself a prominent role on the team’s defense.

It’s not quite as prominent as Queen would like, however. He played 80 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie and 76 percent of the snaps last season, which is more time on the sideline than he hopes to spend this season.

Queen said this week that he changed his diet and conditioning work ahead of reporting to the team’s program this spring and he’s done that work in order to make it impossible for the Ravens to go without him this season.

“That is very important to me, especially seeing last year how I didn’t get on the field that much,” Queen said, via the team’s website. “This offseason, I just focused on being in shape this year and just coming back being stronger, and like I said being more vocal and understanding stuff now. I’m comfortable now, everything is in a rhythm, so now that I can be in those positions, I can stay on the field all the time now.”

Inside linebackers coach Zach Orr said that he believes Queen “can be one of the best linebackers” in the league if he continues to work on the small details of his game. Queen seems to have accepted that challenge and the Ravens will be looking for on-field results of his work this fall.

