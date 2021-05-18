Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is joining the club of players who are switching to single-digit jersey numbers in the wake of the NFL’s rule change allowing for players other than quarterbacks, kickers and punters to wear them.

Queen posted a shot of himself in a No. 6 jersey on Twitter Tuesday. Queen wore No. 48 during his rookie season.

League rules require players changing uniform numbers to buy up the existing stock of jerseys with their former number.

The 2020 first-round pick wore No. 8 while he was playing at LSU, but Lamar Jackson‘s presence in Baltimore means that number was unavailable to him.

No other Ravens players have announced plans to switch to single digits. The team does have No. 1 and No. 5 available if someone else decides to follow in Queen’s footsteps.

Patrick Queen switching to No. 6 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk