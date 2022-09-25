Patrick Queen reacts to Mac Jones' trash talk after Ravens' win over Patriots

Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen.

Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.

After Harris found the end zone, cameras caught Jones barking at Queen -- and apparently he wasn't inviting the linebacker to dinner.

Queen appeared to address Jones' trash-talk in a tweet following the Ravens' 36-27 win.

Jones and Queen are familiar foes, as they overlapped for two seasons (2018 and 2019) on SEC rivals Alabama and LSU. We'd imagine the former Crimson Tide quarterback and Tigers linebacker exchanged plenty of words during their college days, but it sounds like Queen didn't like what Jones had to say to him Sunday.

Queen's Ravens got the last laugh, ripping off 17 consecutive points after that Harris touchdown to cruise to a double-digit victory.

As for Jones, the Patriots quarterback passed for a season-high 321 yards but threw zero touchdown passes with three interceptions while suffering an ankle injury on New England's final offensive play.