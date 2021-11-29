The Browns have pulled within three points and the Ravens may have lost a key defender for the rest of the game.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield tossed a 20-yard touchdown to tight end David Njoku with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. The play was reviewed to see if the ball hit the ground before Njoku could reel it in, but the ruling on the field stood as called.

It was Njoku’s third touchdown reception of the season.

But earlier on the possession, Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen had to exit the field after making a tackle on Njoku for an 8-yard gain. Queen was in clear pain on the field and was holding his midsection as he made his way to the sideline.

The Ravens announced that Queen is questionable to return with a rib injury.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Browns trail the Ravens 13-10.

UPDATE 11:05 p.m. ET: Queen has returned to the field on Cleveland’s first fourth-quarter drive.

Patrick Queen questionable to return with rib injury, Browns down 13-10 after touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk