Patrick Queen is our Player of the Game in Week 5 vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen earns his first ‘Player of the Game’ honor with his dominate performance against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Queen would make two game-changing fumble recoveries, one coming off a strip sack by himself, and the other returned for six points. He would add nine combined tackles to his performance as well.

This game had an added twist for Queen as the opposing quarterback was his former LSU teammate and 2020 Heisman winner Joe Burrow. Despite this being just his fifth start, Burrow came into today having thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his last three games. An outstanding performance by Queen aided by the dominant cornerback duo of Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey helped the Ravens derail any momentum the young star had going into this game.

With 9:40 left to play in the second quarter, Burrow had the Bengals inside Ravens territory looking to pull the game back within two possession. On a 3rd-and-7 on the Ravens’ 44-yard line, Queen would hit Burrow from behind in the backfield causing a fumble which Queen recovered, giving the Ravens possession and keeping the score 17-0.

Queen’s second big play would come with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter. Burrow would complete a pass to the left to receiver Mike Thomas who was then stripped by Humphrey. Queen would scoop the loose football and take it the rest of the way for a Ravens touchdown, making it a 27-0 Ravens lead. Cincinnati would barely escape the shut out with a late field goal to make the finals score 27-3 in favor of the Ravens.

The Ravens selected Queen with the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has not let down that first-round status thus far. On the heels of a nine-tackle performance against the Washington Football Team in Week 4, Queen tops it with his performance in Week 5.

Baltimore has to be pleased with the play of their rising star linebacker in the first few weeks considering there was some question about where he should have been taken leading into the draft. Queen showed the makings of a disruptor in his performance today and is certainly a major piece to this stacked Ravens defense.