Patrick Queen: We play a brand of football other teams don't want to play

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen had one of the plays that broke Monday night's win open when he intercepted 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to set up Lamar Jackson's second touchdown of the third quarter.

The score made it 33-12 Ravens and it turned out to be one of five interceptions for the defense on a night that opened with the 49ers favored to win the game. The 49ers were second in the league in total offense and scoring, but the Ravens never let them get into the kind of groove that has overwhelmed most of their opponents this season.

Queen said after the game that he believes the Ravens' physical approach has been the key to their success this season.

"We play a brand of football that people don't want to play," Queen said, via the team's website. "Everybody wants to be out here being cute, playing basketball on grass and stuff, and we [are not] with all that. You can do all that stuff; we're just going to hit you in the mouth every play, honestly. We couldn't care less about all the pretty stuff you do, gimmick stuff. You still have to line up and play football. You still have to get touched, so that's our mindset. That's how we want to come out and just hit people in the mouth."

Queen's point was made on Monday night, but his words seemed to be looking ahead to Week 17's game against the Dolphins as well. Miami will have to find a way to match what the Ravens are doing if they're going to stay alive in the race for the top seed in the AFC.