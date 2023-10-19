Patrick Queen joins 'NFL Total Access' to preview Week 7 vs. Lions
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen joins 'NFL Total Access' to preview Week 7 vs. Detroit Lions.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen joins 'NFL Total Access' to preview Week 7 vs. Detroit Lions.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
The Lions got a big offensive play from a new source on Sunday.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
“If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”
Baltimore's offense has been inconsistent as a whole up to this point, but having Lamar solves a ton of that. Plus, the Bills are uniquely equipped to handle the tough road ahead, and fortune favors this bold AFC squad.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
After doing their 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference last week, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are back to give you their 10 most interesting players in the Western Conference this week. Later, Dan Devine interviews Shea Serrano and makes a big announcement.
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.