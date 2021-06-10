Patrick Queen details differences between his 2020 and 2021 offseasons

The Baltimore Ravens made Patrick Queen the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was selected with high expectations, and had a good rookie year that featured some common ups and downs that happen to young players as they’re getting used to the NFL game.

Queen was asked about the shape that he currently feels he was in compared to last year, and elaborated on the differences between the 2020 and 2021 offseasons.

.@Patrickqueen_ on the difference of having OTAs this year: pic.twitter.com/rfoQrbDa2m — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 8, 2021

The 2020 offseason was one that was extremely different than most because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Many meetings, workouts, and practices became virtual, and for rookies, not having in-person activities was tough for them as they tried to establish routines and become familiar with their new teams.

Queen detailed how much better he feels this offseason as opposed to last, mentioning that he had to work his way into game shape after not having in-person OTAs and other things leading up to the 2020 season. Now, with a full offseason of preparation in progress, Queen should have a great sophomore season as he looks to take a big leap with his game.