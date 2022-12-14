Patrick Queen breaks down Week 14 INT vs. Steelers, Roquan Smith's impact on the team
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen breaks down Week 14 interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker Roquan Smith's impact on the team.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
More practice squad transactions.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware was due a $1 million bonus [more]
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
The Dolphins picked a bad time to have a two-game losing streak.
The next few weeks should see a furious run of quarterback commitments involving many of the biggest programs in the Power Five.
Our columnist uses his 'Quality Games' system to predict the bowl game winners: This year he found 10 games that Vegas has wrong
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve over the last couple of games. Our Tom E. Curran explains on "Quick Slants" why the Patriots quarterback has every right to be visibly frustrated by what's going on with the offense.
A look at the NFC playoff picture going into Week 15, where the 49ers could set themselves up nicely for a playoff run with a win and help.
#Bills' Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing: