Week Five was a good one for rookies in the AFC North.

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was named the AFC offensive player of the week after scoring four touchdowns in a win and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen was tabbed as the winner of the conference’s defensive player of the week honors.

Queen returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown and forced a fumble that he recovered while sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Queen also had nine tackles in a 27-3 win that lifted the Ravens to a 4-1 record.

The outing continued a strong start to Queen’s professional career and it gave him a leg up on LSU teammate Burrow as they begin making their way through the professional ranks.

Patrick Queen is the AFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk