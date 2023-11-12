Patrick Peterson on why these Steelers wins come down to the wire: ‘I have no idea’

Once again on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers battled back and held off their opponent for another thrilling win. This week it was the Green Bay Packers, who had a chance to win on the final game before a timely interception by safety Damontae Kazee sealed the deal.

Another cornerback who made some big plays was Patrick Peterson. Peterson had a huge pass deflection late in the game that led to an interception as well as a massive special teams play when he blocked an extra point.

After the game, Peterson was asked about why these wins keep coming down to the final minutes and Peterson was brutally honest.

“That’s a good question,” Peterson said. “I have no idea but we find ways to win ballgames.”

Patrick Peterson on why every Steelers win has to be so hard and go down to the wire pic.twitter.com/IY7O9iUCJt — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 12, 2023

Sunday’s win helps the Steelers improve to 6-3 on the season. Pittsburgh has been outgained in every game this season which is unheard of for a team three games over .500.

