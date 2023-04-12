Patrick Peterson reveals two teams he'd like to see DeAndre Hopkins join
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson reveals two teams he'd like to see Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins join.
The Cardinals are keen to trade Hopkins, but where could he land?
The Thunder survive to face the Timberwolves with the West's last playoff spot at stake.
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Missed free throws and an assist from DeMar DeRozan's daughter hurt the Raptors down the stretch.
Raptors players missed half their free throws in Wednesday's loss.
The Commanders owner reportedly has a grudge against Bezos over how the Washington Post has covered his team.
Big League Utah thinks Salt Lake City is the perfect place for an MLB expansion team.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
The changes come ahead of a revamped 2024 schedule starting in January, and include a last chance for golfers to qualify for new designated events.
Young wasn't the favorite to go first overall in the draft as the week began.
At least four teams have extended beer sales in an attempt to maximize revenue now that games are faster.
Before working for Major League Baseball, Tony Petitti had extensive experience working in the media world.
The Browns selected Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
We have about five months to analyze NFL season win totals.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
Edwin Díaz isn't ruling out a return in 2023 after tearing his patellar tendon.
With the offseason in full swing, we took a look back at decisions by each AFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret.
Kliff Kingsbury will now get to work with projected top NFL quarterback prospect Caleb Williams this fall.
The most recent claims of cheating only add to a series of negative headlines centered on Bidwill and his Cardinals. He's approaching Dan Snyder territory in the world of bad team owners.
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.