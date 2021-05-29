Patrick Peterson has Week 2 Vikings-Cardinals game circled on his calendar

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is eager to show the Cardinals he still has plenty left in the tank.

Peterson, who signed with the Vikings this offseason after 10 yers with the Cardinals, said on his podcast that he’s already feeling excited about the Vikings-Cardinals game in Arizona in Week Two.

“The division games are going to be always a dogfight, you know what I mean” Peterson said, via the Arizona Republic, “but the one I circled is definitely Week 2, that’s not even close. That’s not even close.”

Peterson may be emotional about that game, but he added that he won’t let his emotions get the best of him during the game.

“I’m going to be juiced up going into that week, or whatever, but as far as once that game gets going, I’m going to be cool, calm, and collected because that’s when I’m at my best,” he said. “Like I said, I’m looking forward to that Week 2 matchup. Like J. Cole said, man, Applying Pressure, man, I can’t wait to show up and do what I do in they face. I can’t wait for that, to do what I do.”

