Patrick Peterson wants to finish career in Minnesota, “I love everything”

Patrick Peterson has made it no secret that he is very happy in Minnesota. In fact, he made it well known that he wanted to rub it in to Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim after Sunday’s win.

Patrick Peterson went off after the game. Here's his message to #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim… @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/VX5k3pmaJD — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 31, 2022

Peterson spoke with Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press and was very open about his future. He wants to play at least three more seasons in Minnesota with the Vikings.

“At least one more Pro Bowl, one more All-Pro,’’ said Peterson, whose last Pro Bowl nod was in 2018 and last All-Pro selection in 2015. “That would be a nice, satisfying way for me to end off my career, for sure.”

It’s hard to argue with Peterson’s logic here. He’s been tremendous so far this season. He currently ranks among Pro Football Focus’ top-10 cornerbacks on the season, ranking 10th out of 122.

Related

Za'Darius Smith named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

His ball production is what’s been so impressive this season. He currently has eight pass breakups and one interception while allowing only 48.5% of his targets to be completed. He also had a tremendous pass breakup against the Cardinals this weekend.

The scheme is built for Peterson with his length and football IQ. Even his teammate Harrison Smith believes he can go for at least three years.

“He can still run and move,” Smith said. “He can play as long as he wants.”

At just $4 million this season, Peterson has turned into quite a bargain.

List

Vikings 53-man roster update heading into Week 9 vs. Commanders

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire