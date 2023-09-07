Patrick Peterson thinks 49ers' offense has "tells," predicts a pick on Sunday

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson believes his film study has him ready for a big game against the 49ers on Sunday.

Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan runs a good offensive system and quarterback Brock Purdy won't make mental mistakes, but Peterson still believes that he has identified some tendencies on the 49ers' offense that he can exploit.

"There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we're gonna get from those guys in certain situations," Peterson said.

Peterson wouldn't elaborate other than to say that he'll explain it after getting an interception on Sunday.

"When I get my pick Sunday we'll talk about it," Peterson said.

Purdy threw only four interceptions in the regular season last year, and none in the playoffs. Opposing defenses didn't see many tells last year, but Peterson thinks he's found one.