Patrick Peterson says Bills had interest before re-signing with Vikings

Patrick Peterson to the Buffalo Bills was evidently a possibility.

One that did not happen since he has re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings, but the cornerback did have some interest from the Bills.

That comes according to Peterson himself.

Via his podcast All Things Covered, the 31-year-old noted a few teams that touched base with him while he was a free agent.

Peterson said the Bills were “conversating” with his representatives.

How deep is that? We may never know.

Chiefs Wire adds another layer as well. Reportedly Kansas City was one of the teams interested in his services but during an interview on NFL Network, Peterson said “money talks.”

That is something the Bills currently have little of after their free agency spending–approximately $1.093 million remaining on the salary cap.

Buffalo at least recognizes that cornerback is an area the team can still consider adding to.

That comes as little surprise. Last season, the Bills ran light at the position in terms of numbers and Buffalo has gone on to lose Levi Wallace via free agency.

While Peterson to the Bills didn’t happen, such a suggestion could mean a corner will be added this offseason, whether by free agency or the 2022 NFL draft.

