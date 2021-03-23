Patrick Peterson will remain at corner

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Anthony Harris left Minnesota. Patrick Peterson arrived in Minnesota.

Peterson, though, isn’t replacing Harris at safety.

Peterson put that idea to rest Monday, a few days after he left open the possibility of a position move.

“I feel that I still have a good position as far as being in position to make plays at the cornerback position, so I know I can still play at a high level,’’ Peterson, who turns 31 in July, said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “So my position will be cornerback for sure.’’

The Vikings don’t have an answer to replace Harris yet after he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Eagles. The only other safeties on the roster besides starter Harrison Smith are Josh Metellus, who played only 16 defensive snaps last year as a rookie, Luther Kirk and Myles Dorn. Kirk and Dorn have never played a down in the NFL.

Patrick Peterson will remain at corner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

