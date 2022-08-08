Patrick Peterson recalls crazy childhood prediction by Justin Jefferson

It was nearly 12 years ago that Patrick Peterson was throwing passes to an 11-year-old kid in the parking lot of LSU’s Tiger Stadium, never knowing that kid would grow up one day to become his NFL teammate.

That kid was Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.

The big dreams have been apparent since day one for Jefferson, who made a prediction to Peterson during their throwing sessions.

“He was really good,” said Peterson, via the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. “I remember him telling me all the time he’s going to make these same catches that he was making in the … parking lot at (LSU’s) Tiger Stadium, that he did.”

Jefferson grew up to become an LSU Tiger, and he did everything he said he was going to do to Peterson in that parking lot.

He went on to become a Second-team All-SEC receiver, a national champion and the No. 22 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft. And now, he’s arguably the best receiver in the league.

It’s crazy to think both Peterson and Jefferson could be on the trajectory towards Hall of Fame careers. The fact that a chance meeting would put the two of them in that LSU parking lot at that particular time is legendary.

