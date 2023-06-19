Patrick Peterson: We have the pieces on defense, it’s going to come down to Kenny Pickett

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said last week that he thinks the team could have the best defense in the league during the 2023 regular season and his teammate Patrick Peterson seems to share the rosy opinion of the unit. The veteran cornerback was a guest on The Jim Rome Show recently and he was asked [more]

Patrick Peterson: We have the pieces on defense, its going to come down to Kenny Pickett originally appeared on NBC Sports