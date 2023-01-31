Patrick Peterson makes ESPN’s list of top 50 free agents

The Minnesota Vikings have 25 impending free agents this offseason, and they’ll need to decide which of those players they want back, ESPN released their rankings of the top 50 free agents this offseason on Tuesday. On that list was Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, who came in at 48.

“Peterson’s speed has declined at this stage of his career, but he’s s savvy and experienced technician with the high-level ability to identify route concepts. He had five interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 2022, allowing quarterbacks to complete just 57% of their passes when targeting him as the nearest defender in coverage, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The three-time first-team All-Pro is still a good player.”

Peterson has been with the Vikings for two seasons and has expressed interest in returning to the team if a deal can be reached. Peterson finished the season with five interceptions and nine pass breakups while ranking as Pro Football Focus’ fifth-ranked coverage cornerback. While Peterson is older, he’ll likely have many suitors wanting his veteran presence in their locker room.

