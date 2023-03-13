Patrick Peterson would love to join Bengals in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals are a hot spot for veterans looking to win Super Bowls, an idea cornerback Patrick Peterson just reinforced.

Asked by ESPN’s Adam Schefter if there are any teams he really likes in free agency, Peterson brought up the Bengals first.

“Man I really like what the Bengals have.,” Peterson said. “I know Eli Apple is going to be their free agent. I feel like I could come in there and help those guys. You’re going to be going up against high-quality quarterbacks in the playoffs almost each and every year…You’re going to need some quality cover guys.”

Peterson, 33, spent the last two years in Minnesota, playing 30 games. He earned an 80.7 PFF grade last year with five interceptions over 17 games.

The Bengals had a depth problem at cornerback last year and names such as Eli Apple and Tre Flowers are free agents, so Peterson was already somebody to watch well before these comments.

