Patrick Peterson: It looks like Kyler Murray is starting to get back into his groove

With the Steelers hosting the Cardinals on Sunday, cornerback Patrick Peterson will take on his former teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray.

It won't be the first time the longtime Arizona corner has played Murray, having seen him on the opposite side of the field in each of the last two seasons when Peterson was playing for Minnesota.

But Murray is now entering his fourth start returning from an ACL tear suffered last December.

Peterson told reporters this week that Murray is rounding into form.

“It looks like he's starting to get back in his old ways,” Peterson said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “[I]t looks like he's starting to get back into his groove."

Peterson added there’s “no question” that Murray is “definitely a unique talent.”

"He does a great job of creating extra time for his receivers down the field,” Peterson said. “He does a really, really good job of avoiding those free blitzes.

"We have to do a really good job of standing our feet because he is a little guy, so you can't jump, you can't go to for [a] pump fake. So we have to make sure that we stay grounded when we do have an opportunity to sack him in the pocket. So he has a very, very good deep ball. We know that they love, they love to boot him and to run that snake-post option. Kyler is one of a kind quarterback.”

In three starts, Murray has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 719 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed for 86 yards with three TDs.