Patrick Peterson leaving the Arizona Cardinals -- Seahawks can’t afford him, so hope he won’t stay in NFC West

Patrick Peterson leaving the Cardinals-- Seahawks can't afford him, so hope he won't stay in NFC West

It seems that Arizona Cardinals veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson's time with the team is coming to an end.

On Monday, NFL FanSided reporter Matt Verderame tweeted out that Peterson is parting ways with the Cardinals barring “significant change in stances”.

This will make Peterson an unrestricted free agent.

Per source, the Arizona Cardinals and former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson are parting ways barring a significant change in stances.



Peterson, 30, has enjoyed eight Pro Bowl and three First-Team All-Pro campaigns since being selected No. 5 overall in the 2011 Draft. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 8, 2021

Peterson has spent all 10 years of his NFL career with the Cardinals and has frequently been in the consistent conversation as one of the best cornerbacks in pro football.

For his career with the Cardinals, Peterson collected 487 tackles (435 solo) with four sacks, 91 passes deflected, 28 interceptions and one touchdown.

In reality, Peterson’s next landing spot could be his last, and he is most likely going to be looking for a Super Bowl contender of a team.

He is has only won three playoff games in his career.

This could be a long shot - but could Peterson come join the Seahawks this offseason?

It most likely won’t happen, and its not because Seattle wouldn’t want a player like Peterson - Seattle just doesn’t have the money to bring a player of his caliber in.

The Seahawks are projected to have $2,782,229 in cap space for the 2021 offseason, according to Over The Cap.

And it's worth noting that the Seahawks have talked about bringing a lot of their free agents back as well - including K.J. Wright, Shaquill Griffin, Quinton Dunbar, and Chris Carson.

So as much as Peterson coming to Seattle would be a move fans would want to see, it is very unlikely that it would ever happen.

One could obviously dream though.

The hope now is that Peterson moves on to another team that is not in the NFC West.

Peterson has been a terror for the Seahawks during the season, and him moving on to a team that they don’t have to face twice a year will ultimately help Russell Wilson and the offense against Arizona.

This offseason is already off to a bang with a lot of different teams, and with the Super Bowl officially coming to an end on Sunday, you can expect more big moves as we inch closer to the start of the new NFL season in March.