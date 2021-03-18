  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patrick Peterson leaving Arizona Cardinals to sign with Minnesota Vikings

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patrick Peterson will once again be donning purple and gold.

The LSU product and longtime star cornerback of the Arizona Cardinals is leaving the desert after 10 years to join the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to NFL Network.

The fifth overall pick of the famed 2011 draft class, Peterson was a three-time All-Pro for the Cards and member of the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s. He has 28 career interceptions and was a fearsome punt returner early in his career.

However, the man also known as "P2" has slowed noticeably in recent years, rated as the league's No. 83 cornerback in 2020 by the analytics website Pro Football Focus.

CB Patrick Peterson is leaving Arizona after 10 years.
CB Patrick Peterson is leaving Arizona after 10 years.

But he'll have a chance to prove he has more in the tank while teaming up with Vikes coach Mike Zimmer, long a good judge of secondary talent. Minnesota's young DBs could use a mentor like Peterson as the team tries to shore up a 27th-ranked defense that Zimmer said was the worst he'd been associated with in his lengthy coaching career.

FREE AGENCY TRACKER: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

Peterson will join a young corner corps that includes Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler, 2020 first-rounder Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand and Mike Hughes

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patrick Peterson signing with Vikings, leaves Cardinals after 10 years

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Peterson leaves in free agency to Vikings on one-year deal

    Peterson leaves Arizona after a decade with the team, eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

  • Vikings make a splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with CB Patrick Peterson

    Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter the Vikings are signing CB Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal. Peterson has played the entirety of his NFL career, which started in 2011, with the Cardinals so far. The 30-year old has made eight Pro Bowls and is a three-time first-team All-Pro. However, Peterson has been inconsistent. He had three interceptions, eight passes defended, but a PFF grade of 55.2 in 2020. Peterson had an 82.5 PFF grade in 2018 and is young enough to have a resurgent season or two remaining in his career. He has one year to prove his worth with Minnesota and land a big contract in the 2022 NFL offseason

  • Grading Patrick Peterson’s deal with the Vikings: D

    It's tough to admit, but Patrick Peterson just doesn't have it anymore. The Vikings failed to realize this.

  • Seahawks trading 2021 5th-round pick to Raiders for guard Gabe Jackson

    The Seahawks are finally making an offensive line move to keep their quarterback and the fan base happy. Seattle is trading a 2021 NFL draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Gabe Jackson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson has been none-too-quiet about his displeasure with the offensive line play as of late, and this move could be something of a peace offering to the star quarterback ahead of the season

  • Report: Vikings express ‘early interest’ in free agent Falcons S Keanu Neal

    Could Atlanta Falcons free agent safety Keanu Neal sign with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason?

  • Panthers get strong grades for signing Denzel Perryman, Haason Reddick

    Carolina made up for it with their next two moves, though.

  • Larry Fitzgerald is officially a free agent, for the first time

    The new league year has begun, and one of the greatest receivers of all time can be signed by anyone. Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is a free agent, for the first time in his career. Fitzgerald has not disclosed his plans for 2021. Arizona’s agreement with receiver A.J. Green strongly suggests that Fitzgerald won’t be [more]

  • CB Patrick Peterson expects a free agency decision fairly quickly

    Peterson revealed he has a couple of teams out there interested.

  • Carolina Panthers add to defensive line with Haason Reddick, Morgan Fox

    Haason Reddick is coming off a career year and is Carolina’s third free agent defensive addition this offseason.

  • Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston? Drew Brees addresses New Orleans Saints' QB competition

    Drew Brees is expecting Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to bring out the best in each other when they compete for the Saints' starting QB job.

  • Vikings land Patrick Peterson

    The Vikings had issues at cornerback last year. They’ve responded by landing one of the best cornerbacks in free agency. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, the Vikings have signed Patrick Peterson to a one-year deal. Others are reporting it’s a $10 million deal. (I’ve got a feeling it’s “up to” $10 million; [more]

  • Report: Chiefs have made offer to Austin Reiter

    The Chiefs are rebuilding their offensive line and could have five new starters. Then, again, maybe not. They cut tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz and signed guards Kyle Long and Joe Thuney. The Chiefs still have work to do. Kansas City is interested in the return of center Austin Reiter, and Reiter currently is [more]

  • Kyle Van Noy returns to Patriots

    Last year, linebacker Kyle Van Noy left the Patriots for the Dolphins. This year, the Dolphins cut Van Noy. He has announced that he’s heading back to New England. Van Noy became a start in New England, landing a solid free-agent deal with Miami. But Miami decided after a year to go younger and cheaper. [more]

  • IRS Delays Tax Deadline for Second Consecutive Year amid Pandemic

    The Internal Revenue Service is planning to push back its tax deadline from April 15 to May 15, according to multiple reports. The decision, first reported by Bloomberg News and confirmed by CNBC, will give the agency time to process tax returns at the same time that it sends out another round of stimulus checks, following the recent passage of Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The bill also included last-minute amendments affecting tax collection, including up to $10,200 in tax exemptions on jobless benefits. A group of over 100 lawmakers signed a letter on Tuesday urging the IRS to extend the deadline. “We are still grappling with the massive economic, logistical and health challenges wrought by this devastating pandemic,” Representatives Richard Neal (D., Mass.) and Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D., N.J.) wrote in the letter. “Taxpayers need more time to file accurate returns and get their questions answered by the IRS.” This is the second year in a row that the IRS has delayed its tax deadline. The 2020 deadline was pushed to July 15 following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Bobby Shmurda 'Reunites' With His New York Knicks Hat

    Bobby Shmurda hopped on Instagram Live with what may or may not be the actual New York Knicks hat from the 2014 music video that helped launch his career

  • NHL second-half predictions: On trades, MVP, Stanley Cup winner

    USA TODAY Sports' NHL experts make some predictions on a variety of topics for second half of the season — from players to be traded to MVP winner.

  • Stiff adoption scheme term sought for Arizona ex-politician

    Arizona prosecutors are seeking the stiffest possible prison sentence for a former metro Phoenix politician convicted in an illegal adoption scheme — one that could land him behind bars for as many as 18 years. Under such a scenario, Petersen could face as many as 18 years, according to court records showing the sentencing ranges he faces.

  • 49ers sign Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Daniel Helm to one-year deals

    The 49ers announced one-year deals with cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun and tight end Daniel Helm on Wednesday. Boddy-Calhoun appeared in one game in 2020 with San Francisco and spent time on the team’s practice squad before being waived on Dec. 14. He originally entered the NFL by signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent [more]

  • SC House approves the open carrying of firearms with restrictions

    The bill, which paves the path for carrying firearms in plain view in public places, is expected to get a third, largely formal approval Thursday before heading to the Senate.

  • John Johnson chose to sign with Browns despite bigger offers from other teams

    Several teams had significant interest in the free agent safety