Patrick Peterson leaving Arizona Cardinals to sign with Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Peterson will once again be donning purple and gold.

The LSU product and longtime star cornerback of the Arizona Cardinals is leaving the desert after 10 years to join the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to NFL Network.

The fifth overall pick of the famed 2011 draft class, Peterson was a three-time All-Pro for the Cards and member of the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s. He has 28 career interceptions and was a fearsome punt returner early in his career.

However, the man also known as "P2" has slowed noticeably in recent years, rated as the league's No. 83 cornerback in 2020 by the analytics website Pro Football Focus.

But he'll have a chance to prove he has more in the tank while teaming up with Vikes coach Mike Zimmer, long a good judge of secondary talent. Minnesota's young DBs could use a mentor like Peterson as the team tries to shore up a 27th-ranked defense that Zimmer said was the worst he'd been associated with in his lengthy coaching career.

Peterson will join a young corner corps that includes Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler, 2020 first-rounder Jeff Gladney, Harrison Hand and Mike Hughes

